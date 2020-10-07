De Blasio sends NYPD to round up Jews — outside in masks

Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn’t want to use the police to halt rioting and looting by his favored groups, Black Lives Matter and Antifa. However, he has found a use for the NYPD, one of the finest police forces in the world.

He has them rounding up Jews again who were outside, many with masks, celebrating Sukkot. Should they start wearing the Star of David on their clothes too Big Bird?

It’s not just de Blasio, it’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Emperor of New York. He keeps talking about the Jews causing COV to surge and threatened to close their synagogues and did close 19 of their synagogues and schools. The Jews are going to court over it. However, there are Hispanics and Blacks and Christians and Atheists living in the same zip codes that Cuomo has targeted.

Cuomo did add the possibility of closing churches so as to not sound so anti-Semitic but he didn’t add mosques and they are gathering too.

Liberal Jewish leaders said they will talk to the Orthodox Jews and they realize the governor and mayor aren’t anti-Semitic. They need to rethink that.

The New York police were using force. That’s alarming.

Watch:

HAPPENING NOW: New York City police officers forcefully dispersing Jews who gathered outside to celebrate the Sukkot holiday. pic.twitter.com/r7hYwJZKVT — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 6, 2020

The good news is the police had to give up.

Video from the event shows police officers — including some from the NYPD’s Community Affairs Unit — imploring the densely packed crowd to follow state law’s intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Please get onto the sidewalk,” an officer pleads. “You will be allowed to dance on the sidewalk.”

One Jewish man thinks the police were gentler with them than BLM because they’re not black. No, we disagree, we actually think it’s because the Jews are not violent.

Another angle shows police trying to disperse Jewish crowds celebrating Sukkot in New York City; the officers eventually gave up and resorted to blocking the street. pic.twitter.com/rPRKMK4NvZ — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 6, 2020

Now they are protesting – GOOD! All these people want is to be left alone and live their lives peacefully. Leave them alone.

HAPPENING NOW: Orthodox Jews take to the streets of Boro Park, Brooklyn, in New York, to peacefully protest new lockdown restrictions by @NYGovCuomo on places of worship, saying they single out Jews. pic.twitter.com/Y3kGnWQcyC — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 7, 2020

MASSIVE crowds of Orthodox Jews on the streets of Brooklyn, New York—protesting Gov. Cuomo’s new COVID-19 lockdown of synagogues & schools in some neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/nvnTHmGUsw — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 7, 2020

Is this America???