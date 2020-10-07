PR Gov encourages voting for Trump, but…but…it’s about paper towels

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vasquez Garced will vote for President Donald Trump. She is encouraging Puerto Ricans in New York to vote for him.

“I ask all Puerto Ricans who are listening to go vote,” the governor said in an interview on Telemundo. “They have to go to vote, exercise their right to vote, and evaluate who has represented being a person who thinks about Puerto Ricans and their needs at the most difficult moment. It is Donald Trump.”

Vázquez Garced endorsed Trump despite his opposition to the island’s statehood, something she supports.

She said he represents Puerto Ricans.

The Governor is an outgoing governor who lost her GOP primary in August, was scheduled to join Trump’s campaign efforts in Orlando this year before the pandemic impeded her plans. The Republican and Trump share a good relationship. In February, she suggested that their rapport was the reason why the president provided federal funding to the unincorporated U.S. territory. That was meant to help her in the primary.

BUT…BUT…THE TOWELS

In Tuesday’s interview, when asked about Trump throwing paper towels to a group of Puerto Ricans during a 2017 visit to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Vázquez Garced said voters should not dwell on the image, adding that “nobody is perfect.”

He wasn’t throwing them AT them.

It was after the hurricanes and he was just joking with them. They were all having fun.

“And I came in and there was a crowd of a lot of people. And they were screaming and they were loving everything. I was having fun, they were having fun,” he added. “They said, ‘Throw ’em to me! Throw ’em to me, Mr. President!”

He was handing out supplies at the time.

“And so, I’m doing some of this,” Trump added, making a throwing motion, “So, the next day they said, ‘Oh, it was so disrespectful to the people.’ It was just a made-up thing. And also when I walked in the cheering was incredible.”

The media made it into another racist crisis. Everything he does becomes a crisis.