Trump Was Right About Aurora’s Crime

Fourteen people were detained in an armed home invasion in Aurora, Colorado, in one of the same buildings that Tren de Aragua took over earlier this year.

The home invaders took the victims from their apartment and moved them to another unit. They were found bound, and one was stabbed with a non-life-threatening injury.

So far, we can’t say if the invaders were Tren de Aragua, but there is a good chance.

This is what the media, the Colorado Governor, and the local police claimed was Trump exaggerating.

TRUMP WAS RIGHT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/I4SNUR6G2Z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 17, 2024

Trump called Aurora a war zone after Tren de Aragua took over three apartment buildings.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) hit former President Trump over his rhetoric around immigration and political opponents Friday evening, questioning if the former president’s remarks were a sign of “cognitive decline.”

“I don’t know if it’s, you know, some say it’s cognitive decline, whatever — whatever it is,” Polis told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“But the more he’s distracted and attacking people like [Georgia Gov. Brian] Kemp or me, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, maybe he’s forgotten who he’s running against,” Polis told CNN’s “The Source.”

“And I think that’s great. Because I support Kamala Harris, I think she’ll be a great president,” he continued. “So, let him attack all these other people and try to settle all these grudges he has. And I don’t think that’s what the American people want.”

The city’s police chief told NBC News that Aurora is “very safe.”

“It’s not overrun. Without question, Aurora is still a very safe city. It is still a wonderful community that is incredibly diverse,” Todd Chamberlain said. While there is some gang activity, he added, “What we hope to do is make sure that that gang doesn’t grow.”

Diverse means more than safe to these people.

