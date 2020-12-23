Dominion employee sues Trump campaign, Giuliani, Powell, OANN, Newsmax for defamation

A Dominion Voting Systems employee is suing the Trump campaign, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell as well as news networks OANN and Newsmax over alleged defamation, Daily Mail reports.

Eric Coomer, director of product strategy and security for the company, filed the lawsuit in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday.

“Today I have filed a lawsuit in Colorado in an effort to unwind as much of the damage as possible done to me, my family, my life, and my livelihood as a result of the numerous false public statements that I was somehow responsible for ‘rigging’ the 2020 presidential election,” he said.

He said he has gone into hiding since the allegedly unfounded allegations began.

The suit says those claims have led to death threats and done “untold damage to his reputation as a national expert on voting systems,” NPR reports.

Trump’s personal attorney Giuliani, ‘Kraken’ lawyer Powell, One America News Network, and OANN reporter Chanel Rion are all named.

CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Coomer added in a statement: “The widespread dissemination of false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election has had devastating consequences both for me personally and for many of the thousands of American election workers and officials, both Republican and Democratic, who put aside their political beliefs to run free, fair, and transparent elections.”

“Elections are not about politics; they are about accurately tabulating legally cast votes.”

Coomer was the subject of conspiracies after conservative podcaster Joe Oltmann said he had been part of a call with an “Eric from Dominion” who said, “don’t worry about the election. Trump is not going to win. I made effing sure of that.”

Oltmann, who is also named in the suit, has not provided any evidence of the call but his claims were spread through right-wing media.

He said he has never been part of any political group, doesn’t donate to political campaigns, and only shares his personal opinion with family and friends.

Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News have been forced to ‘clarify’ their role in spreading news of possible Dominion and Smartmatic perfidy in the 2020 election.