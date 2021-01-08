Dominion files massive $1.3 billion lawsuit against Sidney Powell

Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages in its massive lawsuit against attorney Sidney Powell who has accused them of ties to Chinese Communist money in Venezuela aimed at facilitating election fraud.

Dominion Voting Systems filed the lawsuit on Friday, according to The Washington Post, demanding $1.3 billion in damages. They plan to prove that she caused havoc by spreading “wild” and “demonstrably false” allegations, including that Dominion played a central role in a scheme to steal the 2020 election from President Trump.

In a 124-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Dominion said its reputation and resale value have been deeply damaged by a “viral disinformation campaign.” The suit claims Powell did it “to financially enrich herself, to raise her public profile, and to ingratiate herself to Donald Trump.”

The defendants named in the lawsuit include Powell, her law firm, and Defending the Republic, the organization she set up to solicit donations to support her election-related litigation.

The Dominion v Sidney Powell complaint is up. This paragraph captures the tone.

Powell’s “evidence” included “declarations from a motley

Powell's "evidence" included "declarations from a motley crew of conspiracy theorists, con artists, armchair 'experts,' and anonymous sources who were judicially determined to be 'wholly unreliable."

