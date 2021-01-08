VP Pence will NOT invoke the 25th Amendment, hasn’t even “engaged in discussions”

Vice President Pence will not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office following Wednesday’s attacks on the Capitol, according to multiple reports.

Reports indicate that most of the Cabinet agree with the Vice President’s decision. The President has 12 days left on his term.

Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer were on the phone waiting for the Vice President to demand he invoke the 25th, something they wanted since 2016. He allegedly left them on hold for 25 minutes. A staffer finally told them he would not be getting on the phone.

According to The Hill, calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked came amid fears that Trump would incite more violence following the riots that damaged parts of the Capitol and left four people dead. However, it’s more likely the hate and vengeance that we witnessed for the past four years is the impetus.

PENCE NEVER ENGAGED ON THE ISSUE

“Not happening,” said a Republican close to Pence when asked about the increased calls for him to replace Trump, according to Insider.

While the media is giving the impression that Pence would do it if there was more time left, that does not appear to be the case. He hasn’t even engaged in discussions on the issue.

The New York Times later confirmed the news, reporting that a person close to the vice president said Pence is opposed to invoking the 25th with less than two weeks until Biden’s inauguration.

When contacted by The Hill, a White House official said Pence has not engaged in discussions on the 25th Amendment.

