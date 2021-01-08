Capitol Police officer dies from injuries during rioting on Wednesday

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died following injuries suffered in the riot at Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to a press release from the department.

The officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, police said.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” USCP said in a statement. “He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners.”

Sicknick had been with the department, most recently as part of the first responder unit, since 2008.

Also deceased is 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt who was shot by a Capitol Hill police officer as she tried to climb through a broken window into the House Chamber.

Three people died from medical emergencies. One person has a heart attack, but we don’t know anything about the other two who died.

Capitol Police Union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement Thursday that officers were “frustrated and demoralized by the lack of leadership.”

“We have several protesters dead, multiple officers injured and the symbol of our Democracy, the U.S. Capitol, desecrated. This never should have happened,” Papathanasiou said in a statement.

The Police Chief has resigned.

These people are going to jail. I don’t know if they realized it at the time.

According to reports, the Boogaloo Boys were at the Hill. They are repeatedly called right-wing. Even Bill Barr calls them right-wing. They’re socialists and can never be right-wing. The same goes for any neo-Nazis who might have been present.

It appears the riot perpetrators were primarily extreme right-wing Trump supporters.

We Have Several Tweets from Right and Left Reporters. They Will Eventually Be Taken Down

Fredo Cuomo’s quote didn’t age well:

Dov Hikind:

Financial Times:

People thought Antifa was there. The only radical leftist I found was John Sullivan:

Lunatics:

Bad Idea:

Photos:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.