Capitol Police officer dies from injuries during rioting on Wednesday

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died following injuries suffered in the riot at Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to a press release from the department.

The officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, police said.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” USCP said in a statement. “He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners.”

Sicknick had been with the department, most recently as part of the first responder unit, since 2008.

Also deceased is 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt who was shot by a Capitol Hill police officer as she tried to climb through a broken window into the House Chamber.

Three people died from medical emergencies. One person has a heart attack, but we don’t know anything about the other two who died.

Capitol Police Union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement Thursday that officers were “frustrated and demoralized by the lack of leadership.”

“We have several protesters dead, multiple officers injured and the symbol of our Democracy, the U.S. Capitol, desecrated. This never should have happened,” Papathanasiou said in a statement.

The Police Chief has resigned.

These people are going to jail. I don’t know if they realized it at the time.

According to reports, the Boogaloo Boys were at the Hill. They are repeatedly called right-wing. Even Bill Barr calls them right-wing. They’re socialists and can never be right-wing. The same goes for any neo-Nazis who might have been present.

It appears the riot perpetrators were primarily extreme right-wing Trump supporters.

We Have Several Tweets from Right and Left Reporters. They Will Eventually Be Taken Down

Fredo Cuomo’s quote didn’t age well:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” As riots and looting have broken out in cities across the country, this is the message the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo shares at the top of his show. pic.twitter.com/ZZ47zpyVlx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2020

Dov Hikind:

While there’s a lot of blame to go around, the shameful violence on display yesterday and the leader responsible for inciting it were roundly condemned across the political spectrum. There is simply NO EXCUSE for violence. Ever. And neither is the double standard for Democrats! pic.twitter.com/QVkXBqGgf5 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) January 7, 2021

Financial Times:

Unbelievable footage from ITV News @robertmooreitv who went into the Capitol with the Trump mob as they stormed it pic.twitter.com/N1wXbWgxOA — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) January 6, 2021

In front of Lincoln’s statue https://t.co/cWI6jZd0du — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) January 7, 2021

People thought Antifa was there. The only radical leftist I found was John Sullivan:

This video is better. You can hear people telling Antifa to stop. pic.twitter.com/wPtIjWIwhq — Barney (@ligia4508) January 7, 2021

Lunatics:

Badly Drawn Boy with his 2000 Mercury Prize. pic.twitter.com/Qtc4hqgXiK — John Boileau (@JBwol) January 6, 2021

Bad Idea:

Another video of the US Capitol police waving protesters beyond the gates and onto the Capitol grounds. https://t.co/XNLCLXU81l — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021

Photos:

