Dominion sues Fox News for $1.6 billion









Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Friday seeking $1.6 billion in damages against Fox News. They claim that the network knowingly spread misinformation about the company’s role in nonexistent voter fraud.

How would anyone know since they wouldn’t let anyone look at the machines?

This is the first time Dominion has sued a media company in its efforts to collect billions in damages from pro-Trump figures.

Dominion has previously sued Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and the pro-Trump MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. All have appeared as guests on Fox News.

Smartmatic, another voting company baselessly accused of taking part in an international communist plot to rig the election for Joe Biden, filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, some of the network’s top hosts, Giuliani, and Powell in February.

Fox moved to dismiss the lawsuit by Smartmatic in February, claiming the suit seeks to “stifle debate and chill vital First Amendment activities.”

Dominion argues that Fox News “set out to lure viewers back — including President Trump himself — by intentionally and falsely blaming Dominion for President Trump’s loss by rigging the election.”

“The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” Dominion’s complaint says. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The Department of Homeland Security called the election “the most secure in American history.”

The DHS based their conclusions on air.

Dominion and Smartmatic should have shared the machines and let people have answers as to their reliability. That is all anyone wanted. These companies appear to be aligned with the Democrat Party’s view that we should consider everything about these machines legit without any oversight.

Is it a ploy to take out Fox News?

