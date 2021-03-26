Kemp signs Election Integrity Act as Dem gadfly is arrested









Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the “Election Integrity Act of 2021,” or SB 202, into law Thursday. It’s backed by Republicans and opposed by Democrats. It’s too late to help DJT but in time for Governor Kemp’s re-election.

The legislation is aimed at common sense voter integrity laws. It reduces fraud potential by enforcing conformity across the state, ramping up voter ID, restricting drop boxes, and expanding in-person voting, among additional election-related overhauls.

“With Senate Bill 202, Georgia will take another step toward ensuring our elections are secure, accessible, and fair,” Kemp said Thursday.

“Ensuring the integrity of the ballot box isn’t partisan, it’s about protecting the very foundation of who we are as Georgians and Americans.”

The bill’s provisions add ID requirements for absentee-by-mail ballots; when Georgians return their ballots, they will be required to use a form of identification to verify who they are.

As noted by NPR, this change “replaces the controversial method that has election workers match signatures on applications and ballot envelopes with those on file.”

Democrats like to say that minorities can’t get voter IDs, which is very insulting and beyond ridiculous. Blacks have a higher representation in the voting process proportionately than whites.

The bill also expands in-person voting access. NPR noted, “Current Georgia law requires three weeks of Monday through Friday voting during ‘normal business hours’ and a mandatory Saturday session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, with counties allowed to add more hours — including on the weekends — as they saw fit.”

Rep. Cannon, a Democrat gadfly, endlessly knocked on the door as Governor Kemp signed the legislation, attempting to keep things under control. Her small crowd of fellow gadflies were making a lot of noise.

She was taken away by officers. Leftists love to get arrested for the photo-op, don’t kid yourself. She did the same thing last month when she led a protest over HB 531.

Here’s part of the video, from @hannahjoyTV, showing Democratic Rep. Park Cannon being detained by Georgia State Patrol outside an entrance to the Governor’s office. #gapol pic.twitter.com/LXSInsaErj — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) March 25, 2021

Full Video:

