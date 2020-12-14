Dominion uses SolarWinds, the software currently under attack by hackers

“We are not to expect to be translated from despotism to liberty in a featherbed.” ~ Thomas Jefferson, Letter to the Marquis de Lafayette, April 2, 1790

The report of the Dominion voting machines forensic examination in Antrim County will be released this morning. The code will be redacted. This is the case where thousands of votes were switched from Trump to Biden.

The radical Michigan Secretary of State said it was a ‘human error,’ but forensic computer scientists say the machines are responsible.

THE SOFTWARE THEY USE IS CURRENTLY UNDER ATTACK

Dominion uses an Internet technology firm that was hacked and crashed Google, YouTube, et al. Dominion uses SolarWinds software, according to their webpage as first reported by The Epoch Times.

The SolarWinds hack allowed foreign actors to gain access to the US Commerce Department and, reportedly, the Treasury Department.

Malicious actors are currently exploiting SolarWinds as of 9:22 ET.

According to FireEye, a cybersecurity firm, the hackers inserted malicious code into legitimate software updates for SolarWinds Orion software. The code allowed the attacker to gain remote access to the victims’ systems.

SOME OF WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE REPORT

BOMBSHELL: After a Judge in Michigan gave attorney Matt DePerno & his team of forensic analysts access to the Dominion machines, the results are in: The 6000 vote “glitch” that switched votes from Trump to Biden was not human error as claimed by Michigan Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/UwK61X14BG — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) December 13, 2020

This likely happened during the “adjudication process”, where “questioned” ballots are reviewed and can be manually changed after the “review board” determines “voter intent”. More info here: https://t.co/mQBbH877eM — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) December 13, 2020