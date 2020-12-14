Dominion uses SolarWinds, the software currently under attack by hackers

“We are not to expect to be translated from despotism to liberty in a featherbed.”

~ Thomas Jefferson, Letter to the Marquis de Lafayette, April 2, 1790

The report of the Dominion voting machines forensic examination in Antrim County will be released this morning. The code will be redacted. This is the case where thousands of votes were switched from Trump to Biden.

The radical Michigan Secretary of State said it was a ‘human error,’ but forensic computer scientists say the machines are responsible.

THE SOFTWARE THEY USE IS CURRENTLY UNDER ATTACK

Dominion uses an Internet technology firm that was hacked and crashed Google, YouTube, et al. Dominion uses SolarWinds software, according to their webpage as first reported by The Epoch Times.

The SolarWinds hack allowed foreign actors to gain access to the US Commerce Department and, reportedly, the Treasury Department.

Malicious actors are currently exploiting SolarWinds as of 9:22 ET.

According to FireEye, a cybersecurity firm, the hackers inserted malicious code into legitimate software updates for SolarWinds Orion software. The code allowed the attacker to gain remote access to the victims’ systems.

SOME OF WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE REPORT

