Judge allows release of forensic exam on Dominion machines! Attorney threatened

“Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right…and a desire to know; but besides this, they have a right, an indisputable, unalienable, indefeasible, divine right to that most dreaded and envied kind of knowledge, I mean of the characters and conduct of their rulers.” ~ John Adams, A Dissertation on the Canon and Feudal law, 1765

This morning, at 8 am, in Michigan’s 13th Circuit Court, Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer was to decide if he will allow Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno of the DePerno Law Firm to release the information about the examination of the Dominion machines in Antrim County, Michigan.

HE WILL RELEASE THE REPORT! SEE THE LIVESTREAM BELOW!

BACKGROUND

Antrim is the county that witched 4,000 Trump votes to Biden. It was described as a human error, but an attorney on the case Matthew dePerna said it was a machine error.

On December 4, Judge Elsenheimer granted permission to DePerno’s client, William Bailey, and his team of IT experts to conduct a forensic study of the 16 Dominion voting machines, tabulators, thumb drives, related software, and the Clerk’s “master tabulator” used in the November elections in Antrim County, MI.

In the judge’s court order, the plaintiff, Mr.Bailey, was also granted the ability to conduct an independent investigation of the images they obtained in their examination. He was concerned about the vote legalizing marijuana.

The collection took eight hours. Under a strict chain of custody, with sheriffs, the team left to examine the data.

THREATS

The next day, Mr. DePerno was threatened. He received a phone call from the MI State Bar warning him that they have opened an investigation into a case he tried over a year ago in Lapeer, MI.

Mr. DePerno was told that the State Bar of Michigan had already requested over 6,000 pages of documents related to the case.

According to Mr. DePerno, there has never been a single complaint filed about the case. He believes the phone call was simply an act of intimidation on the part of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. There is no evidence the case is under investigation.

On December 9, Michigan’s radical Attorney General Dana Nessel added Michigan’s far-left, dishonest Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to the lawsuit as a defendant.

A protective order was issued to keep the results secret.

On Friday, December 10, Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno, who is now in possession of the initial preliminary results of the forensic examination of the Dominion voting machine, filed an emergency order asking Judge Kevin Elsenheimer to lift the protective order prohibiting him from sharing the results of the inspection, calling it a matter of “national security.”

Yesterday, Michigan’s radical Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted a warning shot directed specifically at “Lawyers who practice in Michigan,” letting them know that their oath prevents them from filing “unjust and/or frivolous actions” or from misleading the court.

Fun fact: Lawyers who practice in Michigan are required to take an oath to support the MI and US Constitutions, not to file unjust and/or frivolous actions or mislead the court. The spate of Trump lawsuits in our state violates each of these tenets. It demeans our profession. pic.twitter.com/YtXXmhFOIu — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 13, 2020

@dananessel wow, threatening lawyers and criticizing a judge all in the same day and on the eve of a court hearing. Reminder: we only speak to the court through briefs, not Twitter. #followtherules @gatewaypundit @newsmax @100PercFEDUP https://t.co/pv34agwFEB — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) December 14, 2020

LIVESTREAM

It ended at 9:15. The report will be released immediately.