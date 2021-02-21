Don Jr video on ‘Moron Maxine” making trillion dollar decisions









Mad Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, held a hearing on Friday on the GameStop/Reddit trading saga. She titled the hearing, “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide.”

“The market volatility surrounding GameStop has highlighted how many people feel that the cards are stacked against them,” Waters declared in part of her opening statement.

Waters tweeted after the hearing had concluded, “Held my first of three hearings on #GameStop. I was pleased that I was able to convene the major players in the Jan. 28 short squeeze & volatility. Learned a lot. Second hearing: experts on all sides of the issue. Third hearing: SEC & regulatory response/ solutions.”

Regulating and spending are the only two things she does.

DON JR ON MORON MAXINE

Trump Jr. shared a link to his video on Twitter, and captioned his post, “My thoughts on Moron Maxine.”

In another Twitter post, Trump Jr. declared, “Apparently stocks only go up according to Maxine Watters!!! Watch and RT. This woman makes multi-trillion dollar decisions for the American people and has literally zero fundamental understanding about banking or financial services.Good work D.C.”

“It’s really something when you realize how incompetent most Democrats are. This latest comment from Congresswoman Maxine Waters is downright insane,” Trump Jr. captioned his video on Rumble.

Watch:

