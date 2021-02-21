Twitter suspended Paul Sperry but there’s this great photo you need to see









Twitter suspended conservative reporter Paul Sperry, and it seems like he’s been ‘Trumped.’ We might never see him on Twitter or Facebook again.

When trying to access his account, the typical “account suspended … Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules” message appears.

Sperry, who had tens of thousands of followers, told The Gateway Pundit that “there were no warnings” from Twitter before it suspended his account.

“No rules were broken They just don’t like my content because of their politics. They’re trying to claim I’m a ‘robot’ when of course they know better. Tyrants. This is the second time I’ve been harassed since Trump was banned,” Sperry said, referring to the suspension of former President Donald Trump’s account last month.

“They are trying to push me off their platform and silence my voice through harassment. If they can harass and silence a professional journalist, they can silence anybody,” he warned.

He put up a Gab account, @sperryfiles, and we copied a couple of his latest tweets since they’re undoubtedly condemned.

Dorsey vacations with COMMUNIST SEAN PENN, who was also the son of a SOVIET-STYLE COMMUNIST.

To hang out with Penn, you have to be a communist or corrupt globalist.

Big Tech Censorship: Zuckerberg & Dorsey are facing lawmakers again. The hearing starts on 11/17 at 10AM. Gatekeepers of speech are violating our First Amendment. Jack Dorsey w/ Sean Penn on the beach in Hawaii.https://t.co/R27uqvw0b2https://t.co/XnicGzCQxP pic.twitter.com/mDRUq38yIY — BlueSkyReport (@BlueSky_Report) November 16, 2020

Israeli-American venture CRONY capitalist (socialist) Vivi Nevo, 59, was also at the beach with them. He’s a big time investor in Time Warner.

Jay-Z is a socialist — same thing as communist in the end.

JAY-Z spotted walking back to his car after some beach-fun with actor, Sean Penn and Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey in Hawaii pic.twitter.com/F07Z0li0gH — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) November 18, 2020

The article on Sperry’s next post shared this link

It is a must-read!

In a leaked Project Veritas video in January, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggested that more bans will be handed down following Trump’s suspension.

“This is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and it’s going to go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said last month. “And we have to expect that and we have to be ready for that.”

