Fauci says most people getting vaccinated are white, that’s ‘very disturbing’









Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases bureaucrat, said on Friday that white people getting more vaccinations is “very disturbing.”

Fauci made the remark during an interview on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut.”

He and host Joy Reid were discussing data that indicated white populations were getting vaccinated at higher rates than communities of color.

“They’re getting a double whammy against them. Not only do they have the propensity because of their jobs out in the community to get infected; they have the underlying conditions that make them more likely to get a serious outcome,” Fauci said. “The proportions that you showed are very disturbing.”

Fauci also discussed “understandable vaccine hesitancy” among minorities.

