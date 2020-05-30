Don Lemon blames Trump for Democrat riots, says we asked for it

Protests are only dangerous if the right-wing Americans hold them according to the media, although the right didn’t damage a thing and merely wanted to go back to work. Just ask Don Lemon, he said the right-wing protests were dangerous, but he has no problem with the Democrat riots, which he still refers to as protests.

Don Lemon fanned the flames on his show last night, continuing to blame President Trump for the Democrat riots. He believes the riots are all understandable and we are all to blame for this.

It’s our fault that criminals and rioters are going scorched earth. They’re just frustrated and their behavior is “tragic” and “understandable.” After all, we enslaved people.

Lemon tore into Trump because, of course, he’s to blame for Democrat riots since he didn’t like football players kneeling to show their disrespect for the flag, the country, the military, and law enforcement.

It’s everyone’s fault but the Democrats who are the ones rioting, led by Black Lives Matter and the all-white Antifa.

Democrats are using the riots to ‘prove’ we need Democrats in power. Everything you see is because of Republicans, according to Al Franken.

Watch:

“The anger that you’re seeing, the frustration that you’re seeing is completely understandable,” says former Sen. Al Franken, reacting to protests erupting across the US over the death of George Floyd. “This is not Minneapolis. This is a national problem.” https://t.co/6t3pjv43z6 pic.twitter.com/HYJnVfpctd — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020

Several of the black people killed by police and used as examples of police brutality were criminals in the act of committing crimes.

Don Lemon sympathizes with the looters:

.@DonLemon is lying and spewing venom and he knows it. Conservatives, white people, everyone is universally outraged about what happened to George Floyd. And yet he has this strawman built. Also, we’re apparently not allowed to say arson, destruction, looting, and rioting are bad pic.twitter.com/vfD10QW5S3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 29, 2020

DON’T MOURN STORES BURNING, IT’S THE FAULT OF ALL POLICE

Later in the night, Lemon was back on the air as Minneapolis was burning.

“OK, so people should not be rioting. But do you understand what is behind that rioting? People should not be looting. Do you understand what is behind that looting? Do you have as much outrage for that, or for a man on the ground with a police officer with his knee on his neck… what are you more outraged by? What matters more… a highly insured store? No one wants to lose their business, don’t get me wrong. And don’t twist what I’m saying, and there is nuance…. I’m not encouraging rioting, I’m trying to explain what’s going on there,” Lemon said. “Why are you mourning a Target store or an auto body store… and you’re not placing that same emphasis, if not more, on the conditions that led to this happening on the injustice that man felt on the ground?”

Tell that to this man:

Black Firefighter Spent His Life Savings To Open A Bar. Then Minneapolis Looters Burned It Down via @AndrewKerrNC https://t.co/ohEhLD3pHd — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 29, 2020

🚨🚨 INCREDIBLE VIDEO This is heart breaking listening to this black man watching his business being looted. Watch right to very end. #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/wKfnczkcgD — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) May 29, 2020

Can’t we start some GoFundMe pages for these victims??? https://t.co/sXEJnm1nTq — IndependentSentinel.com (@indiesentinel) May 30, 2020

CNN: THEY’RE JUST ‘CROWDS OF PROTESTERS’

While reporting that the local police station was on fire, looting was underway, and the Minnesota National Guard was being deployed, @CNN's @donlemon still referred to the Minneapolis rioters as "protesters". This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/EzsO086XVk — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 29, 2020

BUT…BUT…IT’S ‘ENTIRELY PEACEFUL’

CNN is still reporting the riots are “entirely peaceful,” as in the case of Miguel here who said it and had a bottle thrown at him.

A CNN anchor just said on live TV that the riots in MN were “entirely peaceful” and a “merry caravan” and then seconds later someone throws a bottle directly at him. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/CtsYvBVzCH — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 30, 2020

Here are the entirely peaceful protesters breaking down barriers outside the White House.

The Secret Service is pushing back protesters outside of the White House after demonstrators broke barricades. The White House is on lockdown as press is being told to stay inside. pic.twitter.com/0p27MRnVUd — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 29, 2020

As Ali Velshi said yesterday, it’s peaceful, don’t mind the burning building.

Watch: Standing in front of a burning building, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi claims Minneapolis situation is not “generally speaking unruly” pic.twitter.com/7296aR20x1 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 29, 2020

CNN can’t deny this:

The CNN logo is defaced outside its headquarters in Atlanta during a George Floyd protest

pic.twitter.com/ApFWOFAdsl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2020

BREAKING: Cops being attacked in lobby of CNN HQ in Atlanta; CNN newsroom employees are locked down floors above riotpic.twitter.com/7nijxhWiSV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has been destroyed. The sport of football represents bringing people of all backgrounds together for a common goal. Last night, rioters obliterated the hall of fame. This is simply horrible. pic.twitter.com/05xMK0UkyF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

As Dana says, maybe they should host a town hall:

Maybe you should host a townhall https://t.co/LHGXIsl7Gt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 30, 2020

Here are some Democrats pulling a black man out of a car and beating him.

Someone is funding this and supplying the equipment:

People are waking up! This young man says these bricks were conveniently stacked on the sidewalk for them to use! What’s going on here?! #SetUp #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/pfdUoDIVsU — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) May 30, 2020

I’ll hazard a guess that not a soul involved in the destruction turned up to be part of the clean up crew. pic.twitter.com/3NuTMb6cMw — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) May 30, 2020