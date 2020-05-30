America’s worst mayor on Democrat riots: “Understandable” and “Right”

The mayor of Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey, is provably the worst mayor in the nation. He told the ‘protesters’ their anger is “understandable” and “right” because none of this is their fault. They were driven to crime and violence. But he does know what is important. He told them to wear masks and social distance so they are protected during the “demonstrations.”
“The City encourages everyone to exercise caution to stay safe while participating in demonstrations, including wearing masks and physical distancing as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office wrote in a statement addressed to Democrat rioters. “The City has made hundreds of masks available to protesters this week.”
On Thursday, Frey told them they were “right.”
“What we’ve seen over the last two days, and the emotion-ridden conflict over last night is the result of so much built-up anger and sadness, anger and sadness that has been ingrained in our black community not just because of five minutes of horror but 400 years,” Frey said. “If you’re feeling that sadness and that anger, it’s not only understandable. It’s right.”
Stuff the 400 years garbage:
He’s real tough on crime [sarcasm];
“Let’s hold our communities dear, let’s do right by them, and safeguarding them and the community assets they need. We need to offer the radical love and compassion we all have in us. I believe in this city and I know you do, too,” Frey said.
The white leftist Antifa thugs are leading the charge, so forget the racism thing:
Social distancing is officially canceled. https://t.co/eo2fRFObJn
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 28, 2020
He’s theie mayor? Sure it’s not Bill from Bill & Ted;s Excellent Adventure?
Frye is a SJW virtue signalling idiot. One suggestion: tranquilizer darts for the ringleaders and arrests for domestic terrorism. I include the mayor in that.
Frey sounded like he gave a campaign speech at the briefing last night. After that he left. Some of the press were none to happy he didn’t take questions.
The word pussy comes to mind when viewing this soyboy.
Frye has always been a weak personality, a follower and never a leader, this is no surprise. They knew this when they elected him so they got what they deserve, let the city burn and become another Detroit. where only the corrupt and criminals feel comfortable.
Still not convinced that Marxist Democrats are the enemy of America?
Tell me again how stealing and looting, a particularly vicious form of stealing, and then burning out your neighbors business has anything to do with police brutality?
What has happened is lawlessness, anarchy.
It can’t go on.
Mayor just gave a press conference. They say the 80% of rioters using fire bombs, shooting, etc, are outside anarchists. Hard to believe it’s that high. Mayor mentioned “International destabilization.” If true, this is a MUCH bigger thing than anyone has reported. Full mobilization of National Guard, not done since WWII. Sounds like they are planning to fight back and have told people to stay inside tonight. We shall see.