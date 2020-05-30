America’s worst mayor on Democrat riots: “Understandable” and “Right”

The mayor of Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey, is provably the worst mayor in the nation. He told the ‘protesters’ their anger is “understandable” and “right” because none of this is their fault. They were driven to crime and violence. But he does know what is important. He told them to wear masks and social distance so they are protected during the “demonstrations.”

“The City encourages everyone to exercise caution to stay safe while participating in demonstrations, including wearing masks and physical distancing as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office wrote in a statement addressed to Democrat rioters. “The City has made hundreds of masks available to protesters this week.”

On Thursday, Frey told them they were “right.”

“What we’ve seen over the last two days, and the emotion-ridden conflict over last night is the result of so much built-up anger and sadness, anger and sadness that has been ingrained in our black community not just because of five minutes of horror but 400 years,” Frey said. “If you’re feeling that sadness and that anger, it’s not only understandable. It’s right.”

Stuff the 400 years garbage:

He’s real tough on crime [sarcasm];

“Let’s hold our communities dear, let’s do right by them, and safeguarding them and the community assets they need. We need to offer the radical love and compassion we all have in us. I believe in this city and I know you do, too,” Frey said.

The white leftist Antifa thugs are leading the charge, so forget the racism thing:

Social distancing is officially canceled. https://t.co/eo2fRFObJn — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 28, 2020