Shocking Numbers of Excess Deaths in the EU and US

The phenomenon of excess deaths continues to increase. It is happening in countries with high vaccination rates. Excess deaths is defined as the difference between observed deaths in a specific time period and expected numbers of deaths in the same time period.
The European Union published data showing excess mortality deaths are 16% higher than expected! Most of these are non-COVID deaths.
Excess mortality has climbed in the EU to +16% in July 2022 as of 9/16/22.
The data is compared with monthly averages pre-pandemic 2016-2019: 16% or 53,000 more non-COVID-related deaths than expected in July alone.
In the UK, they see excess deaths in all age groups. A majority of their excess deaths are in the 25-49, 50-64 & 85+
The list of excess deaths above the 2016-2019 Average:
Spain +37%
Cyprus +33%
Greece +31%
Portugal +28.8%
Switzerland +25.9%
Italy +24.9%
Austria +17.5%
Slovenia +16.5%
Ireland +16.3%
Germany +15.2%
Norway +14.8%
Netherlands +14.7%
Croatia +14.6%
France +14.1%
Estonia +12.3%
Luxemburg +11%
Denmark +10.3%
Latvia -0.5%
Some say it’s the heat waves.
THE USA MORTALITY
Several US life insurance companies have recently revealed an overwhelming unexplained increase (40%) in “all-cause deaths” amongst 18 to 49-year-olds.
Three physicians – “whistle-blowers” – have released real data from the DoD, drawn from the clinical diagnosis codes. The increases found are from 2021, compared to the five-year average from 2016 to 2020.
- Myocardial infarction: 269% increase
- Miscarriages: 300% increase
- Bell’s palsy: 291% increase
- Congenital malformations: 156% increase
- Female infertility: 471% increase
- Pulmonary embolisms: 467% increase
- Neurologic abnormalities: 300% increase
- Cancers: 300% increase
As of now, the CDC has not explained this data.
Dr. Kelly Victory discussed the surprising findings and respond to those who believe the COVID-19 vaccines have caused these increases.
