Don Lemon says “blow up the entire system,” abolish “Electoral College”

“Don Lemon said the quiet part out loud last night, he said this: ‘we’re going to have to blow up the entire system’ if the President does his job as outlined in the Constitution.”

Don Lemon insisted Democrats must blow up the system if Republicans follow the Constitution and replace RBG. He also said Democrats have no choice but to abolish the Electoral College since the minority is ruling them.

He is obviously clueless or lying. The Electoral College allows the minority to have a voice. Without the College, we would be ruled by the coastal leftist/liberal states and the rest of the country would have no say in the running of the country. They would never have a president again. Abolishing the Electoral College also abolishes the Republic. It makes us into a socialist democracy.

As Ms. McEnany said, they “can’t win on the merits” so they will “search and destroy.”

Chris Cuomo didn’t agree, but probably because he realized the timing is off. He is just as far left as Lemon. But Lemon made the mistake of telling the truth out loud on air.

The leftists are sick control freaks:

