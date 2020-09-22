Bloomberg arranges payment of fines for 32,000 felons so they can vote for Dems

Michael Bloomberg is trying to influence the election by buying a swing state. He already poured millions into Florida, and now he’s making sure felons all vote.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has reportedly raised more than $16 million in an effort to help convicted felons in Florida register to vote.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition estimated Bloomberg’s fundraising push has already paid off monetary obligations for 32,000 felons, Axios reported.

One must wonder if it’s Bloomberg’s

money, but he’s pretending he’s not buying the election.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and no American should be denied that right,” a Bloomberg spokesperson told the news outlet. “Working together with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, we are determined to end disenfranchisement and the discrimination that has always driven it.”

To a point, but the court already found in this case. He’s circumventing the law. Felons to decide our elections?

Florida passed a law in 2018 reinstating voting rights for felons that dictated they could register only if they pay all fines, fees, and restitution — sometimes totaling more than $1,000 — owed to the government. They should show they are willing to pay.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Florida, last week ruled to uphold the law.

Bloomberg, who ran in the Democratic primary for president, has endorsed the party’s nominee, Joe Biden, and has donated at least $100 million to the former vice president’s campaign to defeat President Trump.

He took a page from Soros’s book.

He’s a fascist. Watch:

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China’s leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019