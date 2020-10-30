Don Lemon thinks Trump supporters are violent, fueled by drugs

Antifa and Black Lives Matter are violent and drug-fueled, yet Don Lemon claims it is Trump supporters with these problems.

On Thursday night, the hate-filled Don Lemon attacked Trump Supporters even more viciously than usual as he was passing his show off to primetime colleague Chris Cuomo.

He torched President Trump as usual but then railed against Trump supporters as hopeless humans.

Do leftists really believe this or are they just liars? That is my question. They seem to follow the Alinsky playbook.

“You know what the sad thing is? And I’ll be honest with you … I’ve had many people who I love in my life- and yeah, I come from a red state, I’ve lived in several red states, there are a lot of friends who I’ve had to really get rid of because they are so nonsensical when it comes to this issue,” Lemon said. “They have every single talking point that they hear on state TV and that they hear from this president, they repeat it, and they’re blinded by it.”

He’s not talking about Democrats? They are superbly misinformed thanks to the dishonest media.

Watch:

Don Lemon of CNN just compared Trump supporters to drug addicts. pic.twitter.com/CpYg63r1Ze — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) October 30, 2020