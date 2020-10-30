‘Most dangerous woman in America’ trains mass rioters

A coalition of leftist groups in Minnesota, fearing a possible Trump win, is preparing for post-election mass ‘unrest’ while planning to execute wide-scale “strategic disruption,” according to reports.

Led by TakeAction Minnesota, described as a “hub for Minnesota’s progressive movement,” the groups warn of a need for mass mobilization in a recently leaked highly confidential document circulating among the group’s leadership. It is intended as a prep guide for the coming weeks.

“We believe that regardless of the strength of the Minnesota election system, mass mobilization will and must happen in Minnesota to defend democracy,” the leaked document reads.

“We expect that this mobilization will create space and opportunity for unrest, primarily in Minneapolis. In this context, the situation could rapidly spiral beyond control depending on the nature of the unrest and the State’s reaction,” the document also states.

NOT JUST MINNESOTA

Independent journalist Millie Weaver posted a video of leftist groups, including Black Lives Matter, being led by Lisa Fithian, including federal employees plotting their mass chaos in the nation’s capital last week.

Leftist protest groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, Federal employees & Intelligence contractors. They plan to shut down & take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force Trump out of the White House.

WHO IS LISA FITHIAN

In late 2014 and into early 2015, JLNYC’s Internet homepage featured a photo of Lisa Fithian — along with photos of a few other left-wing activists — below a caption stating that the Justice League was “Powered By People Like You.”

Lisa Fithian is a professional trainer for radical protests, and she is an anarchist. She is a longtime community organizer and direct-action agitator.

Fithian was a key organizer of the violent demonstrations that caused the shutdown of the 1999 WTO meetings in Seattle.

She has served as a human shield in actions conducted by the International Solidarity Movement in the Palestinian cities of Jenin and Nablus. The communist revolutionary has accused Israel of “slaughter[ing] Palestinians every single day in Gaza and the Occupied territories.”

Fithian is an international communist star of the world’s revolutionary movements. Her goal is to “create ‘crisis’ because ‘crisis’ is that edge where change is possible.” She was also the lead organizer behind the Ferguson riots.

Fithian was the top street-level organizer of the Occupy Wall Street movement. One of the disappointments of the Occupy movement, according to them, is that blacks were not involved. They were paying poor blacks to hold signs, but very few obliged. They have them now.

She was voted onto the Steering Committee for United for Peace and Justice. United for Peace and Justice is a partner organization of the George Soros linked Institute for Policy Studies. Several Marxist organizations are involved in the UFPJ leadership, but the most influential has been the Communist Party USA.

Lisa Fithian joined the labor movement through the AFL-CIO Organizing Institute in 1993. She is considered a legendary organizer.

Fithian is partnered with Code Pink, RevCom, the New Black Panthers, Socialist Party USA, etc. The ACLU has been in the mix from the beginning as well, along with SEIU. The UN also became involved, along with national LGBT organizations, climate environmentalists, amnesty groups, pro-Palestinian organizations, Christian social justice groups, and Planned Parenthood.

She is involved with radical LGBT movements, including LAMBDA Legal.

In this video, you can see Fithian training Chicago union teachers:

The most dangerous woman in America:

Professor Fithian, as Lisa Fithian is known by her followers, has been called the most dangerous woman in America.

She embodies all that is the 1960’s pathology and violence. She is driven by irrational hate and a desire for violence. Fithian’s opposition to ownership can only be described as irrationally extreme by a rational person.

The radical anti-capitalist planned for organizing Occupiers, OWS, in an email obtained by Andrew Breitbart.

Her plan obtained by Andrew Breitbart at the time is public:

Phase 1 = Vanguard moves in, initiates occupation, largely dismissed, but staying power piques curiosity and police misconduct/violence draws attention and wins sympathy.

Phase 2 = Vanguards in other cities recognize potential, initiate occupations…large membership orgs endorse and give legitimacy that wasn’t present before, now the media start to change tune. Focus of coverage is human interest story of life in the park; and, what do they want?

Phase 3 = Mainstream media interest explodes…Democratic leadership embrace movement…Media coverage attributes power to movement.

Phase 4 = ?

We currently find ourselves in phase 3. Senior members of the Whitehouse Administration, and the President himself, have expressed support for OWS…Bloomberg gives tacit “permission” for our occupation, effectively rendering it non-threatening and normalizing it.

Fithian’s non-violent direct action. Throwing rocks is a tactic:

Do not think for a minute that with Joe Biden getting in this will stop. It is only the beginning. Joe couldn’t stand up to them if he wanted to, and he is also probably compromised, subject to blackmail.