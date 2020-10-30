Trump supporters are cool

Who can forget the moment Speaker Pelosi viciously tore up the President’s historic State of the Union speech when he declared we would not become a socialist nation. Well, one Trump supporter at a rally didn’t forget.

Wow! Watch Nasty Nancy Pelosi rip up the #SOTU speech. So many great Americans 🇺🇸 were just honored in that speech. What a disgrace! pic.twitter.com/ZDSqbu3hxx — Conservative Republican Alliance of NY 🇺🇸 (@CRANewYorkState) February 5, 2020

This woman is cool! She mocked Pelosi by tearing up Pelosi’s photo behind the President. She tore up Schumer’s and Schiff’s photos also.

And the left likes to say Trump supporters aren’t smart. I beg to differ! 😂 pic.twitter.com/g1WZ1MIOEh — Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) October 29, 2020