Trump supporters are cool

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Who can forget the moment Speaker Pelosi viciously tore up the President’s historic State of the Union speech when he declared we would not become a socialist nation. Well, one Trump supporter at a rally didn’t forget.

This woman is cool! She mocked Pelosi by tearing up Pelosi’s photo behind the President. She tore up Schumer’s and Schiff’s photos also.

  2. I applaud her ingenuity. All that was missing is Nonads Nadler, chances are the paper wasn’t wide enough. It would take a book the size of a telephone directory to put all the mug shots in of the daemon dem-com rats.

