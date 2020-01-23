Donald J. Trump, 1st President to Speak to the March for Life

President Trump is the first president to speak to the March for Life. He will speak to the marchers on January 24th. It wasn’t George W. or H.W. Bush, it is Donald Trump. Republicans have stayed away from social issues since Democrats have made it anathema but things are changing.

When it comes to life, people see the sonograms and they hear Governor Northam cheer infanticide. They also see the damaging changes to our culture and they are becoming less afraid to speak out.

There will be hundreds of thousands rallying, but did you know that this is what they get every year? They have had a million people attend with NO mainstream press covering it beyond Fox News.

The President will shine the spotlight on the marchers. They are not extremists.

Killing babies whenever for any reason is extreme.

See you on Friday…Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

In a statement, March for Life president Jeanne Mancini said:

“We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life. He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn.”

“From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his Administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering.”

Watch:

This is what the President said in 2018: