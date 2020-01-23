The Herald Is Out to Get Cop Who ‘Liked’ His Wife’s FB Posts

This next story could be a case for the Supreme Court. A Florida police officer was suspended for ‘liking’ his wife’s posts that were critical of anti-American, anti-Israel leftist Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

The husband of a Hallandale Beach commissioner (she was condemned by the town board for anti-Muslim comments) was placed on administrative leave by the Bay Harbor Islands police department last Thursday for ‘liking’ social media posts appearing to show support for his wife’s views.

His wife, Israeli-born Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub, was condemned by the Hallandale Beach City Commission in a 3-2 vote for saying Tlaib might become “a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.” We don’t know if she was just using sarcasm but it was labeled hate speech. To us, it sounds extreme but what’s hateful about it? How do we define ‘hate’ now?

The Corporal has a newspaper and CAIR after him.

Pablo Lima, a corporal in Bay Harbor Islands and a former vice president of the Miami-Dade police union, submitted an application Tuesday to become the town’s next police chief. The man who picks the Chief, Town Manager J.C. Jimenez, is also the man who suspended him.

HE’S UNDER INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AFTER 30 YEARS OF “IMPECCABLE” SERVICE

Lima is under an internal affairs investigation since he ‘liked’ some of his wife’s posts on social media.

We’re not kidding.

The day of the commission vote, dozens of supporters of Lima-Taub held Israeli flags and signs calling Tlaib a terrorist outside Hallandale Beach City Hall. The group included people with a wide range of politics, including those who support Israel and denounce the boycott movement against it, and far-right Internet personality and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

The Miami Herald is the newspaper that made officials aware of the ‘likes.’ They aren’t big on truth but they are social justice warriors. They aren’t letting it go either. Personally, we believe the newspaper is out to get him. What do you say?

The Likes in Question

On Jan. 30, 2019, one week after the vote to condemn the Israeli-born Lima-Taub, Pablo Lima shared a story on his Facebook page from WLRN.org titled, “Why A Hallandale Beach Panel Condemned A Commissioner For Anti-Islamic Language.”

Lima proceeded to “like” five comments showing support for Lima-Taub, including multiple comments that appeared to espouse anti-Muslim sentiments. One comment that Lima “liked” included the line: “This [piece of s—] took her oath on the Koran.”

“Screw these liberal commissioners and mayor,” the comment said. “When will these politicians grow some cohones and start supporting America and it’s Americans. They talk about [Lima-Taub] being a racist and spewing hate. These [expletive] forget that this muslim [Tlaib] supports the people who flew planes into our NY twin towers and killed over 5000 people and more dying from exposure still 18 years later.”

The comment continued: “This [piece of s—] took her oath on the Koran. She openly hates Jews and talks about how they should all die or be killed. Remind me again why you would not support Lima-Talib [Lima-Taub]?”

Lima also “liked” comments on the post that said: “I applaud her”; “Complete BS….”; and “free speach fk them.”

Another comment that Lima “liked” said: “But Talib [Tlaib] gets to spew her hatred of Jews and others not of the Islamic faith and it’s ok not to defend yourselfI’m with the commissioner, awaiting the next terrorist plot to open eyes again only when something happens.”

Lima did not post any comments below the Facebook post himself.

THE HERALD JUMPED IN TWICE

The Herald also made Bay Harbor Islands officials aware of an Instagram post by Lima-Taub that was “liked” by Lima’s personal account. [Of course, they did. If you go against the left, they will destroy you.]

In a post on Sept. 11, 2019, Lima-Taub quoted a statement by U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar ?— one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, along with Tlaib ?— that “some people did something” in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Lima-Taub, using her Instagram account “@theroguecommissioner,” called Omar a “hate monger” and said the United States was “founded on Judeo-Christian values.”

“#NeverForget #911 ‘Some people did something,’ as per America’s vitriolic hate monger, @repilhan!” Lima-Taub wrote. “Those 19 Jihadi terrorists massacred over 3,000 innocent men and women, encroached on our constitutional rights and caused several billion in loss to dollars with the deliberate action to destabilize our economic stability.

“This country was founded on Judeo-Christian values and we must never let the deaths of those who perished on 9/11 be in vain.”

CAIR is hanging out there.

CAIR Islamophobia Watch: Rally held in support of officer suspended for supporting wife’s anti-Muslim comments on social media

Cpl. Pablo Lima was recently suspended for social media “likes” indicating support for anti-Muslim comments.https://t.co/WT3Z0V7gWL — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) January 19, 2020

THE RULES SAY YOU CAN’T DISPARAGE

The Bay Harbor Islands police department’s social media policy prohibits any speech that “ridicules, maligns, disparages, or otherwise expresses bias against any gender, race, religion, or any protected class of individuals.”

According to his résumé, Lima spent over 30 years with the Miami-Dade Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant in 2017. He was the vice president of the Dade County Police Benevolent Association from 2006 to 2018.

Lima has worked as an officer and corporal in Bay Harbor Islands for a year, according to a cover letter he submitted Tuesday.

“Throughout my 38 years of law enforcement experience, my reputation has been impeccable!” Lima wrote. “I took the role (and still do!) of conducting myself ethically very seriously.”

Jimenez, the town manager, is responsible for selecting the next police chief. He did not immediately respond to a question about whether Lima is still in the running.

Does supporting your wife with five or six ‘likes’ on social media have to end his 30-year career? Personally, I am 100% for free speech and will defend her right to speak her mind and his right to like almost anything, although I don’t agree with a number of things she said. There are rules, however, and he has The Herald and SJWs out to get him. What do you think?

I can’t get into the weeds here, but Tlaib and Omar are enemies of Israel and Jews.