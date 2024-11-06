Donald Trump, 47th President of the USA, JD Vance, Vice President

USA! USA! USA!
We are going to save America with Donald Trump as our President. RFK will make America healthy again. Elon Musk will make the government great again with DOGE, Department of Government Efficiency.
We have the trifecta to save our country and restore America to greatness.
Donald Trump said, “Promises Made, Promises Kept. We’re Going to Keep Divisions behind..and make America Great for Everyone; God Bless America and God Bless Everyone.”
“God saved my life for a reason: to save my country.”
LIVE: Election Night 2024 Coverage and Results – 11/5/24 https://t.co/CqytDNG8Kh
— RSBN (@RSBNetwork) November 5, 2024
RFK Jr recently said
RFK Jr. prayed for 30 minutes every day for nearly two decades, and his prayer was special. “I asked God for 19 years to put me in a position where I could end the chronic disease epidemic and bring health back to our children —
-
“–and in August, God sent me Donald Trump.”
Kimberly Brown
Kimberly Brown, daughter of NFL legend Jim Brown, speaks out in support of President Trump in Pittsburgh, PA pic.twitter.com/ynwULpOgvD
— RSBN (@RSBNetwork) November 4, 2024
And Kate Smith was not a racist. She loved America and all Americans.