The Revenge of the Americans

By
M DOWLING
-
3
113

The elites called us Nazis, garbage, deplorables, fascists, racists, xenophobes, Putin puppets, but we won because we are none of those things. We are the American working class, the educated Americans, the poor, the natives, the immigrants, and we’re coming for you and your Marxist insanity. We will speak freely because we are Americans and we have Elon Musk.

The Left is not dealing well with their loss. Having misread the public for years, they search for answers as to why they didn’t con us this election.

Keith Olbermann claims it was Russia! Russia! Russia! They better put him on suicide watch.

Tears!

Van Jones was tearful over illegal aliens, some of whom are taking our jobs and killing women. Another panelist explained that it was the Democrat Party that put women down. That’s true. Women, in general, don’t exist for Democrats. According to Democrats, men can be women and go into their bathrooms and beat them up in their sports, black or white.

More tears!

Racist Joy Reid blamed “white women” and the “fascist” state of Florida because Kamala ran a “flawless campaign.”

Traumatized racist Joy Reid went on a rant against white women for not voting for Kamala Harris in North Carolina.

“Black voters came through for Harris; white women did not. That is what appears happened,” says Joyless.

“This is the second opportunity that white women in this country have had to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy.”

Oh, yeah, the ole patriarchy problem. Democrats are trying to turn all men into wimps and keep them from getting into good colleges.

It was a flawless campaign, even though Harris never answered a question.

We even see desperation in London.

The biased media is blaming Biden’s timing in handing in his resignation. They say that is why their awful candidate lost.

How did this happen? OMG!

Capehart blames Fox and thinks Americans gave up on democracy (Democrats define democracy as installing candidates without one vote, silencing and imprisoning political opponents, and murdering pet squirrels and raccoons.)

The CBC’s DEI panelist makes no sense.

This was so beneath Oprah.

On the other hand

He was elected, too!

She was elected, too!

Hurray! The Amish!

And he was elected! The government will return to the people!

It’s hard to disagree with Sara Carter.

Bye now, no fourth term for you.

Scott Presler was integral to Trump’s winning.

A GREAT ENDING! AND BEGINNING!


