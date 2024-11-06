The Revenge of the Americans

The elites called us Nazis, garbage, deplorables, fascists, racists, xenophobes, Putin puppets, but we won because we are none of those things. We are the American working class, the educated Americans, the poor, the natives, the immigrants, and we’re coming for you and your Marxist insanity. We will speak freely because we are Americans and we have Elon Musk.

The Left is not dealing well with their loss. Having misread the public for years, they search for answers as to why they didn’t con us this election.

Keith Olbermann claims it was Russia! Russia! Russia! They better put him on suicide watch.

RUSSIA HAS COMMITTED AN ACT OF WAR AGAINST THIS NATION AND ITS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: The dozens of bomb threats against polling places yesterday is terrorism How have we retaliated? Established a toll-free tip line GET THE WEDNESDAY COUNTDOWN PODCAST: https://t.co/rVqcLJxm1c pic.twitter.com/AWbnCQmgHu — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 6, 2024

Tears!

Van Jones was tearful over illegal aliens, some of whom are taking our jobs and killing women. Another panelist explained that it was the Democrat Party that put women down. That’s true. Women, in general, don’t exist for Democrats. According to Democrats, men can be women and go into their bathrooms and beat them up in their sports, black or white.

Did Van Jones ever shed a tear for Laken Riley — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) November 6, 2024

More tears!

Cenk Uygur called it for Trump. He walked off his own show right after crying on set. pic.twitter.com/ZKCiv6amyw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2024

Racist Joy Reid blamed “white women” and the “fascist” state of Florida because Kamala ran a “flawless campaign.”

Traumatized racist Joy Reid went on a rant against white women for not voting for Kamala Harris in North Carolina.

“Black voters came through for Harris; white women did not. That is what appears happened,” says Joyless.

“This is the second opportunity that white women in this country have had to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy.”

Oh, yeah, the ole patriarchy problem. Democrats are trying to turn all men into wimps and keep them from getting into good colleges.

Joy Reid is racist. Blames white women for Kamala’s loss. pic.twitter.com/vRORBc1xEy — ✞ (@tarafdavis) November 6, 2024

Raise your hand ✋️ if you want Joy Reid removed from the MSNBC panel for referring to people in Florida as right-wing fascist state pic.twitter.com/l18hOWXsYs — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) November 6, 2024

It was a flawless campaign, even though Harris never answered a question.

Kamala had a “historic, flawlessly run campaign” according to Joy Reid on MSNBC just now- Hilarious. She never disappoints! pic.twitter.com/k9x72AAHF6 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 6, 2024

We even see desperation in London.

: Climate change activists attack the U.S. Embassy in London, spraying it in orange paint in protest to Trump’s victory. pic.twitter.com/n19nmvNBLa — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 6, 2024

The biased media is blaming Biden’s timing in handing in his resignation. They say that is why their awful candidate lost.

Irony: The same media that conspired to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline for four years is now blaming President Biden for dropping out too late. #Election2024 #2024Election #TrumpWins #Harris #Biden pic.twitter.com/dDEpSAd1Rj — Nicholas Giordano (@PasReport) November 6, 2024

How did this happen? OMG!

HOLY SH*T CNN is completely baffled with how much Trump is winning with Independent Voters in Georgia Jake Tapper cannot believe his eyes at all A 20 POINT SWING STAY IN LINE pic.twitter.com/1hymKchtzc — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) November 6, 2024

Capehart blames Fox and thinks Americans gave up on democracy (Democrats define democracy as installing candidates without one vote, silencing and imprisoning political opponents, and murdering pet squirrels and raccoons.)

Jonathan @CapehartJ on PBS at 1:57 AM ET: Trump’s victory means “I can’t help but wonder if the American people have given up on democracy.” pic.twitter.com/6OV0LAsPMQ — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) November 6, 2024

The CBC’s DEI panelist makes no sense.

Critical Race Theory just sounds shrill and ridiculous now,. doesn’t it? Marxism can be defeated. Never lose hope. https://t.co/OOmsO8Ml1i — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) November 6, 2024

This was so beneath Oprah.

Fact check: FALSEOprah claims without evidence that if Trump wins, “it is entirely possible that we will never have the opportunity to cast a ballot again.”

Stop the fear mongering Oprah.

Kamala received exactly ZERO votes from zero Democrat primary voters. pic.twitter.com/IlHYWkBDsF — Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) November 5, 2024

The lack of self-awareness here is astonishing. https://t.co/2ReaxLecy2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024

On the other hand

“This election is something of an indictment on the political information complex. The story that was portrayed was not true. We were just ignoring the fundamentals.” Scott Jennings does a flawless job taking down an entire panel of woke CNN hosts. pic.twitter.com/w2eBJeTi6E — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 6, 2024

He was elected, too!

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your historic victory. Let’s bring the country together and Make America Healthy Again! — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 6, 2024

She was elected, too!

Take a break from election chaos! Watch @TulsiGabbard & her husband in a rare, heartwarming moment.

It’s not about politics. It’s refreshing and real.pic.twitter.com/cwKKnQ6NvE — Constituent ️ ️ (@808constituent) November 5, 2024

BREAKING: @AP reports that Liz Cheney has just received deployment orders to Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/5iIsZYIlRt — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) November 6, 2024

Hurray! The Amish!

We been spending most our lives

Livin’ in an Amish paradise

pic.twitter.com/70iFhUVXPJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2024

And he was elected! The government will return to the people!

America is a nation of builders

Soon, you will be free to build — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

The reality is that an enormous number of sensible, smart women voted for @realDonaldTrump. He would not have won without them. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

WE DID IT BITCHES! pic.twitter.com/mH9BxrJQwU — I AM GARBAGE MARINE (@Richard04925662) November 6, 2024

It’s hard to disagree with Sara Carter.

If it wasn’t for @elonmusk decision to purchase Twitter and reinstate free speech on @X we would be a different nation tonight – that I absolutely believe. — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 6, 2024

Bye now, no fourth term for you.

Obama’s remaking of America: It’s over. The hyena has finally been expelled from the Pride Lands pic.twitter.com/Ln1LoXuq1Z — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 6, 2024

Scott Presler was integral to Trump’s winning.

This is the best day of my life. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 6, 2024

I’m thinking of Corey Comperatore and his family tonight. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 6, 2024

A GREAT ENDING! AND BEGINNING!

Witnessing this as I left the Trump victory party moved me to tears. These people have been slandered and demeaned. They are good people. Patriots of all backgrounds who love this country and came together to make it great again. pic.twitter.com/q4tY2ey6NQ — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 6, 2024