Donald Trump Accepts Two Debates with Feeble Joe

On Wednesday, Biden and President Trump accepted an invitation from CNN to a debate on June 27 without a live audience.

The CNN debate will take place in Atlanta, Georgia. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate CNN’s June debate.

Both reporters are Democrat operatives. Will Biden get the questions in advance? Will he have his crib sheets or an earpiece? Perhaps they’ll just shoot him up with drugs. They should drug test him.

Trump also accepted ABC News’ invitation to debate Biden on September 10.

Biden’s rules:

• No live audience

• RFK Jr. is banned

• Trump’s mic is muted when Biden speaks

• Only hosted by NPR, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, or CBS

• Moderated by Democrat-aligned reporters

The moderators and Biden will do their best to get Trump angry.

Trump asked Biden to attend a third debate with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderating. Biden refused through his campaign director Jen O’Malley Dillon.

Biden is nasty:

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

