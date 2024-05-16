Prof. Turley: “pantheon of dishonesty, liars, pathological liars . . . and Michael Cohen”

Jonathan Turley said there should be a directed verdict in the Manhattan case against Donald Trump. The judge won’t do that. The whole thing is a setup, and they went this far.

“I believe that an honest judge would have no alternative but to grant a motion for a directed verdict and end the case before it goes to the jury,” Turley wrote on his blog earlier today.

He added, “Michael Cohen was the final proof of a raw political exercise. For critics, some of Cohen’s answers appear clearly false or misleading. Like their star witness, the prosecutors have shown that they simply do not take the law very seriously when there is an advantage to be taken. Cohen has truly found a home with the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“Indeed, the only thing the prosecutors proved was that, in the pantheon of dishonesty, there are liars, pathological liars . . . and Michael Cohen,” Turley wrote.

Cohen’s Former Attorney Says Cohen Never Believed Stormy

On Wednesday, Michael Cohen’s former attorney, Robert Costello, testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Government. He said Cohen didn’t believe Donald Trump had a fling with Stormy.

Costello was once the deputy chief of the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office’s prestigious criminal division. In his prepared testimony, obtained by Just the News, he alleges that Cohen repeatedly insisted that Trump had done nothing wrong when he was debriefed in 2018 while federal prosecutors were investigating whether Trump violated any election laws in 2016.

That is likely why they didn’t bring charges.

Costello said under oath that Cohen’s recent testimony contradicts his statements in 2018.

Reading from what appear to be Costello’s prepared remarks, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) quoted:

“Cohen decided that while he didn’t believe the allegation (of the Stormy Daniels story), that he thought the story would be embarrassing for Trump and especially for Melania, so he decided he would take care of it himself.”

He was making the point that Cohen often acted unilaterally. Costello swore Cohen repeatedly said he paid off Stormy “on his own.”

Costello also said that Cohen frequently talked about being betrayed by not being given a high-level job in DC.

Cohen’s been trying to discredit Costello, saying he wasn’t always straight with him because he didn’t trust him. Cohen lies non-stop, and nothing he says can be believed.

BOMBSHELL: Michael Cohen’s attorney Robert Costello just testified to Congress that Michael Cohen told him that he didn’t even believe Stormy Daniels story, and only paid her off to save Trump and his family embarrassment. This completely blows up the entire case in… pic.twitter.com/JQPXROKuPF — Travis (@Travis_4_Trump) May 15, 2024

