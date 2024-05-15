Slovak President Robert Fico Shot by a 71-Year-Old

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot five times today and was in surgery through the evening. He was shot in the head and stomach. Reportedly, he is on life support.

The attempted assassin is a 71-year-old liberal who said he disagreed with the government’s policies. He is pro-Ukrainian, anti-NATO, and a supporter of the Progressive Party. The Progressive Party insists he is right wing. Other reports say he is pro-Russian. In other words, we know nothing.

Slovakia has stood up against the World Economic Forum and the Ukraine-Russia war.

His security detail might have dropped the ball since the assassin got five shots off.

BREAKING: Slovak PM Robert Fico shot and wounded after government meeting. This comes just days after Fico formally and publicly rejected The WHO Global Pandemic Accord and has repeatedly stated that he would stop sending weapons to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/LqQmXdCuVY — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 15, 2024

BREAKING: Pray for Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico who was just shot by an assassin multiple times in the chest and head on the street! He is en route to the hospital now! pic.twitter.com/eYmPQhXIHk — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) May 15, 2024

Here is the attempted assassin explaining why he did it.

Robert Fico’s assassin – 71 year old Slovak poet Juraj Cintula, supporter of the Progressive Slovakia party, on why he attempted to murder Prime Minister of Slovakia pic.twitter.com/fCG4LRKTcN — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) May 15, 2024

