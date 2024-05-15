Slovak President Robert Fico Shot by a 71-Year-Old

M DOWLING
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot five times today and was in surgery through the evening. He was shot in the head and stomach. Reportedly, he is on life support.

The attempted assassin is a 71-year-old liberal who said he disagreed with the government’s policies. He is pro-Ukrainian, anti-NATO, and a supporter of the Progressive Party. The Progressive Party insists he is right wing. Other reports say he is pro-Russian. In other words, we know nothing.

Slovakia has stood up against the World Economic Forum and the Ukraine-Russia war.

His security detail might have dropped the ball since the assassin got five shots off.

Here is the attempted assassin explaining why he did it.


