Donald Trump Answers the Question: Where Is Melania?

People have been asking where Melania is. Some claim, without any evidence, that she is angry with him over mentioning their son publicly and might divorce him.

A while back, someone flew a banner over the Iowa State Fair asking, “Where’s Melania?” Why anyone would do that, I cannot say.

Weeks ago, the Trump campaign flew a banner over the Iowa State Fair that said Be Likeable, Ron! Today, there’s scattered “Missing” flyers all over the rivalry Iowa game — where Trump, DeSantis & several other candidates will both appear. pic.twitter.com/Sv932ulqAr — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) September 9, 2023

In a wide-ranging interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News, Donald Trump was asked about it.

On Thursday, Trump expressed his anticipation that Melania may join him on the campaign trail in the near future.

“We’ll see her on the trail soon?” Kristen Welker, the host of “Meet the Press,” posed to the former president.

“Yes. Soon? Yeah, pretty soon. When it’s appropriate, but pretty soon,” Trump answered. “She’s a private person, a great person, a very confident person, and she loves our country very much.”

“And honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It’s so nasty and so mean,” Trump explained.

Despite what the naysayers tell you, Donald Trump is a gentleman.

The interview will air on Sunday’s Meet the Press. Joe Biden was offered the same opportunity.

