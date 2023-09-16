Angry Citizen Asks Letitia James Why She Wants to Quarantine People

New York Attorney General Letitia James appealed a 2022 ruling preventing the state from using an emergency health order to force the quarantine of citizens. She was asked about it during a parade.

A citizen asked James why her office is appealing the ruling. She responded by asking if they could talk about it when they’re “not at a parade.”

The individual continued to press her, telling her a judge had already ruled the regulation was unconstitutional, and she replied, “We’ll resolve it in court, sir, not at a parade.”

“What you are doing is evil,” the man told James, to which she responded, “Thank you.”

He was eventually ushered off as he he called her “evil,” and told her she is “doing a terrible job.” He also mentioned she works for Hochul, “the evil witch.” He screamed that Letitia James “wants to put people in quarantine camps.”

