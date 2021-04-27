Donald Trump blasts GOP ‘leader’ Liz Cheney – ‘warmongering fool’









Former President Donald Trump leveled war-mongering Liz Cheney who thinks it’s terrible that we’re leaving Afghanistan after 19 years.

DJT wrote:

Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race. Based on all polling, there is no way she can win. She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face. This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn’t consider the big picture—Russia and China!

We’ll never get rid of Cheney. The people don’t want her but the RINO contingent of the Republican Party wants her to bring them back to the good old days of subjugation to far-left Democrats, feeding the war machine, and hanging out in the Capitol cocktail lounge with the good ole boys.

pic.twitter.com/DfPE4RWzzI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 27, 2021

