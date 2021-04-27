NYC Today! Criminal hits a detective in the head in broad daylight









An incredibly stupid criminal hit a detective in the head in broad daylight in Flushing, Queens while the officer was filling out a report about a robbery of a store.

The person who did it is a 25-year-old with a long rap sheet. He is actually being held in lockup. Usually, they walk immediately.

Criminal Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective, and just struck him in the head with a plastic stick. Morgan was arrested a short distance away.

New York City Detective Endowment Association released a statement calling for the violence to be fully prosecuted as they look to file civil charges.

The detective went to Booth Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. He suffered a gash to his head and a whip mark, according to his union.

Morgan did it just because he could. Criminals are emboldened in New York.

