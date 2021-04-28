Fake news Hunter is going to guest teach at Tulane U — about fake news









Irony of all ironies, Hunter Biden, who is an icon for fake news media, is guest teaching a class on fake news at Tulane University this fall.

You can’t make this stuff up.

The 10-week course is titled Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts. Hunter is one of the several left-wing political and media personalities who will present.

What can he talk about? Perhaps he’d like to talk about his many lies to the media when the NY Post exposed his illicit ties to China and other countries directly from his files on a laptop he left for repairs. When he gave an interview discussing it, he said it could be Russian disinformation. All the while, he knew it was his laptop and the files were his.

“Hunter Biden has no background in media,” conservative filmmaker Phelim McAleer said. “He has never worked for a newspaper or a media outlet.”

“Hunter Biden lecturing a class on fake news is like Harvey Weinstein teaching a course to prevent sexual harassment. It shouldn’t be happening. Period.” the ‘My Son Hunter’ producer continued.

The list of speakers includes prevaricators:

Hunter Biden

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under President Donald Trump

Juan Williams, political analyst for Fox News Channel

Susan Glasser, columnist for The New Yorker

Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post columnist; Kylie Atwood, national security correspondent for CNN

Margaret Brennan, Face the Nation moderator

Bret Stephens, New York Times columnist

Dr. Michael Fauntroy, a professor in the Political Science Department at Howard University.

