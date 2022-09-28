Donald Trump Calls for a Negotiated Peace -End the War

Donald Trump calls for peace. On TruthSocial, he offered to broker a deal between the US and Ukraine to end the war. That, of course, is a non-starter. Biden’s goal is to imprison Donald Trump. It’s also unlikely that Biden and his team want a negotiated peace. Everything they’ve done counters that notion.

Referencing the sabotage of the Nord Stream Pipelines, he wrote, “This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet. The Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened, and would definitely not have happened if I were President,” said Trump.

There are catastrophic leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines that followed massive undersea explosions. Sweden, Germany, and other EU leaders say the cause is likely sabotage.

President Donald Trump called for a negotiated deal and for American leaders to remain “calm.”

“US ‘Leadership’ should remain ‘cool, calm, and dry’ on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream Pipelines,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW,” he pleaded. “Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???”

“Everyone is talking about the big hurricane barreling into Florida, as they should be, but perhaps a far more important event in the longer term was the announcement that the Nord Stream I & II Pipelines out of Russia (which I brought to the World’s attention as President when I explained how crippling reliance on it could be for Germany and other parts of Europe,” wrote Trump earlier.

“Everybody laughed at the time, but they are not laughing anymore!) has been SABOTAGED. This could lead to major escalation or War!”

“Anyone else worried about how vulnerable our electric, gas, banking, and broadband infrastructure are in the wake of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions yesterday?,” Robby Starbuck wrote on Twitter.

