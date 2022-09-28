Kamala Visits a Border She Wants Protected, Not Ours, America!

In preparation for Kamala Harris’s visit to South Korea tomorrow, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its coast. Harris’s scheduled visit is to the Demilitarized Zone – the Korean border.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces and a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris https://t.co/c7E74wOJjB pic.twitter.com/sF167gFkvk — Reuters (@Reuters) September 25, 2022

According to the White House, Harris’s trip to South Korea affirms America’s commitment to its relationship with the country after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s puppet parliament passed a law allowing the leader to fire a preemptive nuclear attack. North Korea’s new law also ensures that the country will “automatically and immediately” retaliate with nuclear weapons if Kim is killed in an attack.

She’s the border czar of the world, but not the US border. Maybe she should run for office in South Korea. Everyone knows this is a joke and her czarina-ship is a joke. Everyone!

Rep. Andy Biggs said, “Border Czar Kamala Harris is traveling thousands of miles to visit the DMZ in Korea instead of visiting our own southern border. Our country is literally being invaded, and she doesn’t care.”

I think she cares. She cares about supporting the invasion of our country. She is deliberately supporting the invasion of Democrats-to-be from around the world.

The border isn’t a political issue, although Democrat leaders have made it into one. Plenty of normal Democrats don’t want this invasion. They might still vote “D,” unfortunately. It’s hard for me to believe American Black Democrats want this.

.@KamalaHarris will travel anywhere in the world but our US southern border that is under invasion every day by thousands of unknown people & deadly poisonous fentanyl. Here she goes to South Korea & Japan, 2 countries that would never allow the same. pic.twitter.com/rXSY0ofdQw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 27, 2022

When Chuck Todd interviewed Harris recently on his Sunday show, he seemed skeptical of the so-called “secure border.” But, he knows full well there is a disastrous non-stop invasion 24/7 of unvetted and often dangerous people. It’s his shame that he won’t cover it.

During the interview on Meet the Press, Harris’s talking point was, “We have a secure border.”

She then explained that “there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years.” She was trying to shift blame for the border crisis onto the Trump administration.

She called for amnesty and citizenship for all these anonymous, unvetted people.

“I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do. The first request we made, pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said. “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.”

“We’re gonna have 2 million people cross this border for the first time ever.” Chuck Todd doesn’t appear to buy VP Harris’ claim that the border is secure. pic.twitter.com/7K6Txsxc0Z — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) September 11, 2022

