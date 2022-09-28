Biden Does Dementia – “Jackie, Are You Here, Where’s Jackie?”

Joe Biden looked for Rep. Jackie Walorski at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in D.C. She wasn’t there because she died in a car accident in early August with two of her staffers. A vehicle moved into Rep. Wilorski’s lane and hit the vehicle the three politicians were in head-on. The driver of the other car also died.

Before Biden’s speech, they paid tribute to her. He forgot she was deceased nonetheless. That’s because he has dementia.

“I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like…Senator Braun, Senator Booker, Representative…Jackie, Jackie, are you here? Biden added, “I think she was going to be here to help make this a reality.”

Just as a side note, the far-left Lexington Herald-Leader posted a fantastical op-ed in which the deluded author praised Biden for his leadership and successes. It’s been top-listed in Google searches and picked up by Yahoo News. This is what the author wrote:

…All I hear from Republicans is the economy is bad, Biden is demented, we’re headed for a recession, and there’s no hope. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“In Biden’s term and since he took office, the stock market is stable, unemployment is at a record low, millions of jobs have been created, manufacturing jobs are returning, the national deficit is down 62% for 2022 compared to 2021 and down about 70 percent from the last Trump deficit of $3.2 trillion. Sure, inflation is up — but we’re far better off than Argentina, where inflation is at 75%, and interest rates are at 100%. Inflation is a global phenomenon…

The US’s real claim to fame is that our inflation isn’t as bad as Argentina’s [yet], yay! Nothing else the man said was true. Democrats do crazy so well.

Back to the search for the late congresswoman.

“Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

Related