Donald Trump Chokes Up at What the Country Has Become

The blue collar billionaire Donald Trump choked up talking about what is happening to America.

Anyone who supports Donald Trump could end up in prison or indicted, but the people are with him. They’ll back him to the end. What other candidate is talking honestly about what is going on in this country?

Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader, said he was told to lie about Donald Trump and it cost him 22 years of his life.

Thirty Republicans in Georgia were recommended for indictment for non-crimes. His enemies will stop at nothing.

Just like Biden – huge crowds cheering him.

Meanwhile, the vice president is dancing to Hip Hop:


