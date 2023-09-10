Mayor Johnson Tells Residents to Sacrifice More for Unvetted Migrants

Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago called on city residents to continue to make “sacrifices” to address the thousands of migrants in the city who need shelter.

Why? Why should they have to? Bring them to Martha’s Vineyard.

There are 2,000 alien children attending Chicago schools and they don’t speak English. That takes away from the children who belong in this country. As an educator, Johnson should know that.

The residents are angry that the new arrivals are diluting their political power. Yet Johnson is fine with the influx.

Chicago residents worry that migrants will eventually dilute the black vote “Politically, having over 500 people in our community will completely wipe out any interests we have.” They will “destroy our neighborhood and silence our voices even further.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times., 1600 illegal crossers in police stations will be moved to tent cities. They’re all over O’Hare also.

“There is a sacrifice that is going to be required in this moment … The sacrifices that we are prepared to make in order to ensure that this city is not chaotic and it is not riddled with desperate people,” the mayor told the Sun-Times.

Adams also disagrees with New York City Mayor Eric Adams that they will destroy the city.

I’m not going to accept the notion that the city of Chicago is going to be destroyed,” Johnson told the Sun-Times. “We are a city of big shoulders.

“We’ve been through difficult moments and challenges before. And we’re gonna get to the other side of this.”

“These families are coming to the city of Chicago … If we do not create an infrastructure where we’re able to support, and quite frankly, contain these individuals who have experienced a great deal of harm, individuals who are desperate — if we do not provide support for these individuals and these families, that type of desperation will lead to chaos,” Johnson added.

Adams is blaming Gov. Abbott of Texas and former Gov. Ducey of Arizona for busing illegal aliens to New York City but Abbott bussed about 13,500. Gov. Ducey sent about 2,000. Adams claims to have 100,000. The person transporting them is Joe Biden.

