Donald Trump Discusses the Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton et al

In this interview with Glenn Beck, Donald Trump discusses the lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the DNC and others for $72 million in damages. The suit alleged that Clinton, his 2016 election rival, and others “orchestrated” a false plot to make it seem as though he was colluding with “a hostile foreign sovereignty” in an attempt to “vilify him,” according to a Thursday court filing with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

He believes he has a strong case but would have preferred the government to handle it.

They also discuss the dollar-crushing sanctions. Trump is also concerned about “the next level of military action” because he doesn’t want to lose.

Watch:

These are the people named so far. They expect more to be added.

HILLARY R. CLINTON, HFACC, INC., DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE, DNC SERVICES CORPORATION, PERKINS COIE, LLC, MICHAEL SUSSMANN, MARC ELIAS, DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ, CHARLES HALLIDAY DOLAN, JR., JAKE SULLIVAN, JOHN PODESTA, ROBERT E. MOOK, PHILLIPE REINES, FUSION GPS, GLENN SIMPSON, PETER FRITSCH,

NELLIE OHR, BRUCE OHR, ORBIS BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE, LTD., CHRISTOPHER STEELE, IGOR DANCHENKO, NEUSTAR, INC., RODNEY JOFFE, JAMES COMEY, PETER STRZOK, LISA PAGE, KEVIN CLINESMITH, ANDREW MCCABE, JOHN DOES 1 THROUGH 10 (said names being fictious and unknown persons), and ABC CORPORATIONS 1 THROUGH 10 (said names being fictitious and unknown entities), Defendants.

