Donald Trump Eviscerated Harris’s Platitudinous Policy Page

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

“Kamala finally has what is very generously being described as a “policy page” on her website,” The Trump Camp said.

“She says her plan is a “New Way Forward,” but she’s been in the White House for four years, and it’s been a total disaster,” they added.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments