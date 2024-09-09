Donald Trump Eviscerated Harris’s Platitudinous Policy Page

“Kamala finally has what is very generously being described as a “policy page” on her website,” The Trump Camp said.

“She says her plan is a “New Way Forward,” but she’s been in the White House for four years, and it’s been a total disaster,” they added.

Kamala *CLAIMS* she would cut taxes for middle-class families. FACT: She voted AGAINST Trump’s tax cuts which doubled the child tax credit, delivered wage increases to 6M Americans, & saved the typical family $2,000 in taxes. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

Kamala *CLAIMS* her plan would grow small business. Her “plan” is to institute a higher business tax rate than Communist China. She wants communist-style controls over the food supply. Even CNN admits it’s insane:pic.twitter.com/shbbAEvaa5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

Kamala *CLAIMS* she has a plan to bring down healthcare costs. FACT: Kamala was the first Democrat to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders’ socialist health care plan, which would cost over $32 trillion and raise taxes on the middle class. She will BAN private health insurance. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

Kamala *CLAIMS* she would lower energy costs. That’s insane. Kamala’s plan is to BAN all gas-powered vehicles, ban fracking, and force her insane Green New Deal agenda on every American. It would send energy costs THROUGH THE ROOF. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

Kamala *CLAIMS* she would take the fentanyl epidemic seriously. She doesn’t care. Since Harris took office, roughly 32.4 TONS of fentanyl have crossed the southern border, enough to kill roughly 14.7 billion people. Fentanyl deaths are up 94% since 2019. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

Kamala’s “policy” page has no policy — just catchphrases. But Americans already know what Kamala will do with 4 more years in the White House. She said it best: her values haven’t changed. If Kamala could fix ANY of the problems she’s created, why hasn’t she done it already? — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024