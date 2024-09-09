White House Blames Trump for Their Horrendous Afghan Withdrawal

M DOWLING
The White House is blaming Donald Trump for their horrendous Afghanistan withdrawal. Despicably dishonest, John Kirby was the messenger. The truth is they threw away Donald Trump’s plan. When the Taliban broke the deal, Biden should have withdrawn from the deal, according to Trump’s plan. Who believes they felt they had to do everything they think Donald Trump said?

Biden rushed it so he could announce it on 9/11.


Biden was obsessed with getting out of Afghanistan and didn’t care how they did it. he even left the equipment and weaponry, then pretended Afghans couldn’t fly the planes, and not much was left behind. Then, we all got to watch the Taliban sell some of the equipment and parade around in many of our vehicles each year.

Donald Trump listened to the generals and wouldn’t have ignored them.

Why did Biden reverse everything Donald Trump implemented but this? Biden gave up our bases in Afghanistan, including Bagram. Trump had no intention of abandoning the bases, nor would he have removed the troops before the people.

Kamala Harris fully supported the Biden plan, and Donald Trump wasn’t a part of it.


