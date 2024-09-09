Harris Releases Her Murky “Clarifying” Policy Agenda

Kamala Harris’s policy page is insulting. She had nearly four years to secure the border and didn’t. The Democrats want you to believe she had nothing to do with any of Biden’s policies and failures, even though she was the last person in the room.

According to far-left Axios, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign outlined her policy agenda on its website Sunday. It is in preparation of the first and only debate is on Tuesday night.

Harris is allegedly clarifying her agenda. However, there is nothing new. It’s just obfuscated more.

Harris’ policy page, titled “A New Way Forward,” details her economic and foreign policy agenda.

It contrasts Harris and Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz’s policy goals with “Trump’s Project 2025 Agenda,” referencing the conservative playbook for drastically expanding government power.

Project 2025 is a completely manufactured crisis. It has nothing to do with Donald Trump.

There is no Trump Project 2025 for the 1,000th time. The fact that the media keeps pushing the lie says a lot about media corruption.

Her economic vision is to cut taxes for “more than 100 million working and middle-class Americans” while lowering everyday costs.

Harris and Walz will reach that goal by restoring two tax cuts: The Child Tax Credit (expanded to provide a $6,000 cut to families with newborns) and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

She’ll provide $25,000 in down payment support—and more for first-generation homeowners—as the affordable housing supply increases. Many people who can’t afford homes will go into foreclosure. Didn’t we do this once before?

Harris plans to redistribute a lot of wealth.

Comma la plans to give free healthcare to illegals and cancel private health insurance, but she didn’t mention it on her pragmatic cover-up plan to get elected.

Building on President Biden’s economic goals, the page said Harris would extend the $35 cap on insulin prices and the $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket spending.

Harris is going to control prices like all good dictators.

Kamala finally comes out with an original policy proposal of her own and it’s literally COMMUNISM https://t.co/lJ087QDwDs — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 15, 2024

She is suddenly worried about inflation, which she and Joe have caused for nearly four years.

Harris will revive bipartisan border legislation that failed to pass Congress earlier this year and sign it into law. The bipartisan border legislation included a few Republicans who didn’t bother to analyze the bill, which actually enshrined illegal immigration into law. It added “border help” that facilitated illegal immigration.

The agenda touts Harris’ international experience on foreign policy, describing her as a ” tireless and effective diplomat on the world stage.”

What???

She literally has no foreign policy experience except for the trips where she made a fool of the United States.

She’s a “cackling nincompoop.”

Allegedly, Harris is working around the clock on a hostage deal and allegedly will stand up to dictators.

Dictators think she is a fool. Not covered by Axios is her plan to seek justice by restricting guns, among other things. Read it here.

Harris is pretending abortion is an issue again and vows to restore Roe v. Wade, which mandates every state abort (kill when it’s a fully-developed baby inches from birth) the unborn until the moment of birth.

Her big plan is to stack the Court so Democrats have all government power.

We still don’t know why she changed all her opinions in the past 50 days. By the way, she still won’t answer questions or give a legitimate presser.