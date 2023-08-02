Donald Trump Faces the Death Penalty with the New Charges

Donald Trump faces life in prison or the death penalty. The goal is ultimately to render him unable to run for office. They want power, all of it, desperately, and they seem to have no bottom line. They’re mocking us all with these charges, testing us to see how much we’ll tolerate.

While Democrats let murderers, rapists, and drug dealers run free along with unvetted illegal aliens, the man who stands up to them and wants to make America Great by putting America first could be put to death.

The DOJ is not there yet, but think about it – they keep escalating. We can’t answer for the future with these people in charge.

If you read the latest 45-page indictment, you’ll find it’s very political.

When it comes to charges against Mr. Trump, misdemeanors are converted to felonies; laws are changed to make it all happen.

For example, in New York City, Trump’s alleged crime was upgraded to a felony before he was charged with a newly-made up crime. The statute of limitations was waived in the civil suit with E. Jean Carroll.

They might have a case with the classified documents, but they ignore the more serious crimes Biden committed with classified documents.

DEATH PENALTY

Breitbart reported Tuesday that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment Tuesday against former President Donald Trump for his role in attempting to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election includes several weighty felonies. One of the felonies carries a possible death penalty.

That one would be 18 U.S.C § 241, “Conspiracy Against Rights,” one of the most absurd aspects of this ridiculous indictment.

This weaponized DOJ is conspiring against Trump’s rights.

The Washington Post explains that this statute was “originally adopted as part of the Enforcement Act of 1870. It was the first in a series of measures known as the Ku Klux Klan Acts designed to protect rights guaranteed by the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments, collectively called the Reconstruction Amendments.”

Trump is charged under an anti-KKK law because the Left thinks he’s the world’s worst racist.

The crazies think Trump somehow blocked people’s right to vote by contesting the integrity of the 2020 election.

This is what we are dealing with. The DOJ is above the law and too many are caving.

