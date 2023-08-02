Canada’s Becoming China, Meta Blocks News Content Into Canada

Canada is becoming China under Justin Trudeau.

Meta has begun to remove news content from Facebook and Instagram in Canada in response to recently passed legislation in the country that requires tech companies to negotiate payments to news organizations for hosting their content.

Meta won’t allow Canadians to click on links to news articles.

The decision comes amid a global debate over the relationship between news organizations and social media companies about the value of news content and who benefits from it. However, while social media companies are concerned about the money, the rest of us should be worried about the attack on the free press. The US has a similar law they want to pass.

Google has also announced that it plans to remove news content from its platforms in Canada when the law takes effect, which could happen by December.

The Canadian legislation, known as Bill C-18, was given final approval in June. It aims to support the sustainability of news organizations by regulating “digital news intermediaries with a view to enhancing fairness in the Canadian digital news marketplace.”

Like-minded proposals have been introduced worldwide amid allegations that the tech industry has decimated local journalism by sucking away billions in online advertising revenues.

That’s because “journalism” is dishonest activism.

ATTACK ON FREE PRESS

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), C-18 – the Canadian bill – forces tech companies to pay off. They also have to collude with big media companies.

It forces tech companies to prop up the overwhelmingly left-leaning legacy media.

Like the JCPA Democrats try to pass in the United States, it allows media companies in Canada to enter into negotiations with tech companies to pay them for “carrying” their content, i.e., linking to the content and providing the media companies with traffic.

If no agreement is reached, arbitration is forced. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is the arbitrator. In other words, the government.

They also get to decide who can publish among independent media. The business is eligible if:

- is either a member of a recognized journalistic association and follows the code of ethics of a recognized journalistic association or has its own code of ethics whose standards of professional conduct require adherence to the recognized processes and principles of the journalism profession, including fairness, independence, and rigour in reporting news and handling sources; or

The government gets to decide what is fair and ethical. In Canada’s case, it would be the CCP-loving Trudeau government.

Justin Trudeau’s wife is leaving him. The Canadian people should get rid of him too.

