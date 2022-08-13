Donald Trump Had a Standing Order for Declassification of Docs

Donald Trump had a “standing order” that the documents at Mar-A-Lago were to be considered declassified, according to a statement the former president’s office provided to Just the News on Friday.

“The very fact that these documents were present at Mar-a-Lago means they couldn’t have been classified,” the former president’s office stated. “As we can all relate to, everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time. American presidents are no different. President Trump, in order to prepare for work the next day, often took documents including classified documents from the Oval Office to the residence.”

“He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and taken into the residence were deemed to be declassified,” the statement added. “The power to classify and declassify documents rests solely with the President of the United States. The idea that some paper-pushing bureaucrat, with classification authority delegated BY THE PRESIDENT, needs to approve of declassification is absurd.”

The Left in government leadership will attempt to contest that, but the President has very broad powers in this area. Obama himself solidified that power in 2009.

Obama’s executive order no. 13526, issued in 2009, laid out the stringent process all federal officials and agencies needed to follow for declassification but explicitly exempted the sitting president and vice president from having to follow those procedures.

There is also an executive order by George W. Bush in 2003 that covers it.

Kash Patel, Trump’s national security advisor, said that all the documents at Mar-a-Lago were declassified.





Again, the classification statutes/regulations *do not apply* to the President of the United States. He has the inherent constitutional power, as commander-in-chief, to classify and declassify anything he wants, in any manner he wants. The Supreme Court reaffirmed this in 1987. https://t.co/bANCEhBTT1 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 12, 2022

John Solomon discussed the standing order on Hannity.

“The President said he declassified these documents,” Solomon remarked. “I’ve seen the statement. I spent the last week trying to understand how that happened.”

He told Hannity that the “classification is currently governed is by two executive orders. One in 2003 by President Bush, one in 2009 called 13526 by President Obama. It says ‘everybody the government who wants it to classify a document must follow these the classification procedures except the president and the vice president. They made declassify anything, for any reason, at any moment, while they are the incumbent if it assists the role of their job.”

“I am told that that is what governs the decision that President Trump did as he governed how he handled classified documents on the White House on a daily basis,” Solomon adds.

TRUMP LAWYERS: Trump had a standing order that “documents removed from the Oval Office taken to the residence were deemed to be declassified.” pic.twitter.com/1UsXmAEy9X — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2022

