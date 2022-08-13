NY Times: Trump Lawyer Signed a Declaration All Classified Docs Were Returned in June

According to anti-Trump writers at the New York Times, at least one lawyer for Donald Trump signed a declaration that all classified documents were returned in June.

M. Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb were the Trump attorneys who spoke with the counterintelligence official, Mr. Bratt.

The written declaration was made after a visit on June 3 to Mar-a-Lago by Jay I. Bratt, a top counterintelligence official in the Justice Department’s national security division.

In their report, authors Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush suggest this is the basis for an obstruction charge. Both have reported questionable information on Donald Trump.

Eleven sets of classified documents were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, but the President had a standing order that all documents taken to Mar-a-Lago were declassified.

If the DOJ didn’t know about them, why were they negotiating for their return since June?

A spokesman for the former president, Taylor Budowich, said on Saturday, “Just like every Democrat-fabricated witch hunt previously, the water of this unprecedented and unnecessary raid is being carried by a media willing to run with suggestive leaks, anonymous sources, and no hard facts,” The Times reports.

According to The Times report, “a short time after the meeting, according to people briefed on it, Mr. Bratt sent Mr. Corcoran an email telling him to get a more secure padlock for the room. Mr. Trump’s team complied.”

Why bother with a padlock if they believed they took everything that was of concern?

There is something seriously wrong with this report.

They also claimed Biden was so concerned about Trump’s cavalier approach to security that he withheld briefings from him. No one with a memory believes that. It was a political move by Joe Biden, and it was a manufactured concern.

.@nedryun & @JesseBWatters Call Out The Feckless GOP’s Response To The Swamp’s Raid Of Mar-a-Lago Ned: “I’m convinced that demented weasel, Merrick Garland, is going to try and get Donald Trump indicted by a rigged DC jury before the Midterms.” pic.twitter.com/T3ygBJ9TnF — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸☢️ (@ColumbiaBugle) August 13, 2022

