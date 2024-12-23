Donald Trump Has Plans for Greenland

In the past two days, we were told President Trump will invade Mexico and Panama, and he is going to take over Greenland. The Mexico accusation is over a month old and was put out by Rolling Stone. What Trump and his team are discussing is what they can do if they declare the cartels terrorists. As for Panama, he has every right to be concerned about China’s role, as we have already reported.

President Trump would love to buy Greenland, but it’s not for sale. This is the Truth Social post that has people very excited.

“I am pleased to announce Ken Howery as my choice for United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark. Ken is a World renowned entrepreneur, investor, and public servant, who served our Nation brilliantly during my First Term as U.S. Ambassador to Sweden, where he led efforts to increase Defense, Security, and Economic Cooperation between our Countries. As a Co-Founder of PayPal and venture capital fund, Founders Fund, Ken turned American Innovation and Tech leadership into Global success stories, and that experience will be invaluable in representing us abroad.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States. Thank you, Ken, and congratulations!”

Everyone needs to read The Art of the Deal and calm down.

As for Greenland, he’s joking.

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

