Crenshaw’s Not Worried US Intel Agencies Are Manipulating or Controlling Info

Dowling Bottom Line
Dan Crenshaw voted to give Joe Biden the power to shut down news sites challenging him. He’s worried about bloggers manipulating whole populations but not worried about US intelligence agencies. I guess he isn’t concerned about the weaponization of agencies. He should read the 17,000-page congressional report his party just published.

Crenshaw said he knows US intelligence agencies aren’t manipulating Americans or controlling the flow of information.

This concerns the case of shutting down TikTok. How the bill was written could mean any site that politicians disapprove of could be canceled. The bill is vague.

Libertarians and many others are concerned about where this might go. Tucker feels it could open the way to canceling X.


