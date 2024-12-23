Crenshaw’s Not Worried US Intel Agencies Are Manipulating or Controlling Info

Dan Crenshaw voted to give Joe Biden the power to shut down news sites challenging him. He’s worried about bloggers manipulating whole populations but not worried about US intelligence agencies. I guess he isn’t concerned about the weaponization of agencies. He should read the 17,000-page congressional report his party just published.

Crenshaw said he knows US intelligence agencies aren’t manipulating Americans or controlling the flow of information.

This concerns the case of shutting down TikTok. How the bill was written could mean any site that politicians disapprove of could be canceled. The bill is vague.

Dan Crenshaw walks out of the Capitol after voting to give Joe Biden the power to shut down news sites that dare to challenge him. pic.twitter.com/F1Rk9s3APf — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) December 22, 2024

Libertarians and many others are concerned about where this might go. Tucker feels it could open the way to canceling X.

Today I claimed 20 minutes in opposition to the TikTok ban bill, and yielded time to several likeminded colleagues. This bill gives the President far too much authority to determine what Americans can see and do on the internet. This is my closing statement, before I voted No. pic.twitter.com/xMxp9bU18t — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 13, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email