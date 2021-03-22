Donald Trump interview: Biden’s policies leading to death, tragedy

This is why the illegal aliens, now called migrants, are pouring into the country. Unfortunately, not everyone is a normal family man like this person who is being interviewed.
Donald Trump fully addresses the border issues, including transparency which is non-existent in the Biden Administration. He described the Biden border policies as a “disaster” that is leading to “death and tragedy.”
As he said, the Democrats are “destroying our country.”
Watch this shortened clip:
This is the entire interview – just a quick amateur clip:
To the democrats all of Trump’s policies were failures and now we are seeing what real FAIL is.
Is it incompetence or malice? (rhetorical)